Barcelona Metro Fire, 136 Injured

A major fire in the Barcelona metro has left dozens injured and caused complete chaos in the city center. The incident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. local time on July 27 in the Line 1 (L1) tunnel between the busy El Clot and Glòries stations. According to initial data from the local transport company Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB), the fire started in the insulation or covering of the catenary network in the tunnel itself.

Chronology of the incident and panic underground

The driver of an approaching train noticed flames about 50 meters in front of the train and activated the emergency brakes. About 300 people were traveling on the train at that time. Despite recommendations to wait for firefighters to arrive in such situations, thick, suffocating black smoke quickly began to penetrate the carriages, reducing visibility to zero.

The frightened passengers manually opened the doors and began to run along the tracks in the tunnel, using the lights of their mobile phones to find a way out to the surface.

Massive rescue operation and number of victims

The Emergency Medical Service (Sistema d'Emergències Médiques - SEM) sent 19 ambulances and dozens of paramedics to the scene. A total of 136 people were examined on site or transported to medical facilities. Around 130 people suffered minor gassing, while the condition of six others was described as “less serious“.

More than 39 people were admitted to various hospitals in Barcelona for further treatment and oxygen mask therapy, including the “Hospital de Sant Pau“ and “Hospital del Mar“. Local authorities confirmed that fortunately there were no life-threatening injuries.

The Barcelona Fire Department joined the operation with 22 specialized teams, which attacked the outbreak from both entrances of the metro stations. The fire was completely extinguished within a few hours, and the tunnels were ventilated.

Chaos in public transport

Due to the incident, the “El Clot“ station was completely closed, and passengers from the “Glorías“ were immediately evacuated. Train traffic on Line 1 was suspended in its most central section between the “Universitat“ and “La Sagrera“ stations. Line 2 (L2) also suffered serious delays, with trains missing the closed transfer stops.

The transport company provided emergency buses to transport stranded passengers, and several regular city bus lines were diverted. Technical teams continue to work on removing the affected carriage and fully restoring the infrastructure.