According to Richter! IAEA reports no damage to Sendai nuclear power plant after strong earthquake in Japan

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that there was no evidence of damage or safety issues at Japan's Sendai nuclear power plant after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The IAEA indicated that the Japanese nuclear regulatory authority had informed the agency that no damage or safety violations were detected at the plant after the quake.

“The IAEA will continue to monitor the situation“, the agency said in a post on the social network X (X).

Earlier today, an earthquake with a magnitude of A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture in southern Japan on Sunday, knocking out power to thousands of homes, disrupting travel and prompting evacuation orders and warnings of aftershocks.

Taiwanese semiconductor maker TSMC, the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer, evacuated workers from its plant in the area as a precaution, a company spokesman said.

A spokesman for Japanese technology giant Sony, which also has a plant in the area, said the company was investigating the situation.

Kyushu Electric Power said about 40,000 homes were without power after the quake, and railway operator JR Kyushu said it had suspended train services. including the "Shinkansen" high-speed trains.

Kumamoto Airport has closed its runway, with airlines rerouting and canceling flights.

Telecom operators KDDI and "Docomo" reported disruptions to their mobile services due to power outages and damage to transmission lines.