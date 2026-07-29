US and Saudi Arabia strike Iraq

The US and Saudi air forces have conducted a large-scale joint operation in eastern Iraq targeting militias controlled by Tehran. The news was officially confirmed by the US Central Command (CENTCOM). According to the US military, the precision strikes were aimed at the targets of “Iran-linked terrorists“, directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The operation is a direct response to more than 30 drone attacks carried out against US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure in the past 72 hours. The strikes hit logistics bases and weapons depots of pro-Iranian groups. CENTCOM explains that the actions come after a long period of escalation – official data indicates that earlier this year, more than 600 attempts to attack American citizens and facilities in the region were recorded.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense also issued a statement on the social network X, declaring its "right to self-defense". Riyadh stressed that it was not seeking further military escalation, but would not leave any threats to its national security unanswered. International observers noted that the joint strike marked a new stage in coordination between Washington and Riyadh amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.