Iran launches missile attack on US bases

Tonight, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched multiple ballistic missiles in an attempt to launch a surprise attack on US military bases in the Middle East, breaking a temporary lull in fighting.

Tensions escalate: All missiles intercepted

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) officially confirmed on the social network X that Iranian forces had carried out a massive strike, mainly targeting US targets in the region, including bases in Jordan. According to the military statement, US air defense systems responded promptly and all enemy missiles were successfully intercepted without causing direct damage to the facilities.

Journalistic investigation and official reports indicate that the ballistic missile attack comes just hours after a key meeting in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Political analysts see the move as an attempt by Tehran to demonstrate strength amid negotiations over control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

End of tactical pause between Washington and Tehran

Over the weekend, the US temporarily suspended its airstrikes over Iranian territory to allow for diplomacy. However, the Iranian side categorically refused to surrender, declaring readiness for “total war“. The new missile attack on US military bases seriously questions the possibility of a peace agreement.

In response to the escalation, the allied forces of the US and Saudi Arabia have already launched rapid counterstrikes on logistics bases and weapons depots of pro-Iranian militias in eastern Iraq. Oil markets immediately reacted to the news, with crude oil prices jumping by more than 4%, exceeding $82 per barrel due to fears of a full-scale regional conflict.