Greece plans to repay debts and loans worth a total of €13 billion by the end of the year. This amount also includes around €2.5 billion from the 2010 bailout program, the repayment of which was scheduled for only in 2041, revealed the newspaper "Kathimerini".

The early repayments will save around €360 million per year in interest alone.

The early repayments will continue in the coming years, the Ministry of Economy and Finance indicated.

Greece has already repaid loans worth €6.9 billion from the first bailout program early in June program.

The Balkan country has made multiple early repayments in previous years.

The Greek government debt agency expects liabilities to fall to 137% of GDP this year.

During the Greek financial crisis of 2010-2018, debt at times exceeded significantly more than 180% of GDP.

Greece was therefore on the verge of being excluded from the eurozone.

In response, European rescue mechanisms were created, including the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which has provided financial assistance to eurozone countries in difficulty since October 2012.