Two dead after two helicopters collide in Greece

Greek authorities have confirmed that two people have died and two others have been injuredafter a serious mid-air collision between two firefighting helicopters west of Athens.

The incident occurred earlier today in the area of the coastal village Psata, Attica region, while the machines were involved in intensive operations to extinguish the growing forest fires in the region.

According to the official statement of the Hellenic Fire Service, the two hired helicopters of type Bell 214STs took off from the military airport in Eleusis. During low-altitude maneuvers, the rotor of one aircraft caught the lower part of the other, which led to an explosion and the immediate fall of one of the machines into a difficult-to-reach ravine.

Information on the condition and nationality of the injured

Each of the helicopters was operated by a two-member crew, consisting of a foreign pilot and a Greek coordinator for liaison with the operations center:

The dead (the crew of the first helicopter): Official authorities and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed the death of a Danish pilot and a Greek coordinator . They were found unconscious by rescue teams and later pronounced dead. Note: Initial reports from some local sources and international databases mentioned Romanian nationality, but the official government confirmation lists Denmark and Greece.

Official authorities and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed the death of . They were found unconscious by rescue teams and later pronounced dead. Note: Initial reports from some local sources and international databases mentioned Romanian nationality, but the official government confirmation lists Denmark and Greece. Survivors (crew of the second helicopter): A British pilot and a Greek liaison officer managed to survive the collision. They escaped with minor injuries and were able to communicate with ground rescuers immediately after the incident.

The two victims were transported by ambulance to the 251st General Hospital of the Air Force in Athens, where they are undergoing full medical examinations. Doctors report that their condition is stable and they are out of danger.

Authorities' reactions and investigation

The Greek Prime Minister expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, who "lost their lives in the line of duty." He stressed that hurricane-force winds of up to 100 km/h in the Gulf of Corinth region make air operations extremely risky.

Representatives of the operator company indicate as the leading version of the incident involuntary human error, caused by the heavily smoky environment and poor visibility over the fire in Porto Germeno. At the moment, no indications of a technical malfunction of the helicopters have been registered. The investigation into the exact circumstances continues.