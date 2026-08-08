US accelerates tests of "Golden Dome"

The US plans to complete the first tests of technologies for the anti-missile system "Golden Dome" by the end of 2026, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the Pentagon's plans. The next key stage envisages flight demonstrations in space in 2027.

The project is aimed at creating space interceptors that will be part of the multilayered American missile defense. The total cost of the "Golden Dome" program is estimated at about 185 billion USD, with 3.2 billion USD earmarked for the development of prototypes of armed satellites capable of intercepting missiles.

The US Space Force uses a phased funding model, in which companies receive funds after achieving specific technical results. The competition is attended by 12 companies, including SpaceX, Anduril and Lockheed Martin.

The first phase includes ground tests until the end of this year. Companies developing interceptors for the mid-flight phase of ballistic missiles can receive about 60 million USD if they successfully complete this phase. The tests must demonstrate, among other things, the ability to exchange data between sensors and the interceptor, as well as the operation of the spacecraft's propulsion systems.

Flight tests in 2027 and 2028.

After the ground tests, two flight tests in space are planned - in 2027 and 2028. In the first, the companies must launch their interceptors to a specific area in space. For successful implementation Interceptor developers for the mid-stage can receive about $126 million, and the first team to reach the goal will be entitled to an additional $40 million.

After this phase, the number of participating companies can be reduced. Of the five teams working on a particular type of interceptor, the Space Force can select only three for the next stage.

A key demonstration is planned for 2029. Then the companies must prove that the space interceptor can not only detect a test target, but also successfully destroy it. If the tests go according to plan, the Pentagon can begin purchasing the systems in 2030.

Three types of space interceptors

The plan envisages the development of three categories of space interceptors - for the initial phase immediately after the launch of an enemy missile, for the middle part of its trajectory in space, and for the phase in which a hypersonic weapon travels back into the atmosphere.

Space interceptors are among the most ambitious and technically complex elements of “Golden Dome“. Such a system has not yet been operationally deployed by any country. The goal is for high-speed orbiting devices to be able to detect, track and destroy approaching ballistic missiles within a limited time window.

The US military has not yet disclosed details about the specific capabilities and schedules, citing operational security considerations. However, the published plan shows that Washington wants to move from the conceptual phase to practical testing of key technologies for “Golden Dome“ as early as 2026.