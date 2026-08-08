Former US President Joe Biden's prostate cancer has metastasized to his bones and his condition is severely debilitating, his son Hunter Biden said in an emotional television interview with the BBC.

In a wide-ranging interview, Hunter Biden shared harrowing details about his 83-year-old father's deteriorating health, describing the current situation as “extremely sad to watch“.

Bone metastases and constant pain

“The cancer has spread, metastasized to his bones and beyond“, a visibly emotional Hunter Biden was quoted as saying in the world news information exchange from the Associated Press (https://abcnews.com/International/wireStory/hunter-biden-fathers-prostate-cancer-causing-pain-continues-135480251). According to him, the stage four disease causes the former head of state constant and severe pain that limits his daily life in many aspects.

Despite the severe physical suffering, Biden's son stressed that his father refuses to complain: “The only thing I would say about dad's health right now is that I wish he would complain more, because the situation is not good at all“.

The diagnosis of aggressive prostate cancer was officially announced by the family in May 2025 - less than four months after Joe Biden left the White House and was succeeded by Donald Trump. In October of that year, a spokesman confirmed that he was undergoing hormone and radiation therapy.

Political activity on the verge of memoirs

Despite the serious stage of his oncological disease, the 83-year-old politician remains involved in public life in the United States. “He still does what he does best. He believes so strongly in this country“, Hunter added.

The former president's last major public appearance was at a Democratic Party benefit gala in Maryland, where he demonstrated his familiar sharp political style. Joe Biden is expected to release his long-awaited memoirs, titled “Promise Me, America“, immediately after the US midterm elections in November 2026. (Promise Me, America).

A look back at the White House criticism

New revelations about advanced cancer have reignited debate in the United States about Joe Biden's health during his term. The former US president and his advisers continue to face serious criticism for deliberately concealing the true extent of his health and cognitive problems.

These concerns escalated dramatically after his disastrous debate against Donald Trump in June 2024, which ultimately forced Biden to withdraw from the election race in favor of Kamala Harris. Hunter Biden commented that even then, watching from his home in California, he was shocked and realized that something was definitely wrong with his father.

In the interview, Hunter Biden also touched on the controversial pardon he received from his father in late 2024, admitting that the decision “was not a good choice for his father's legacy or for the American people“, but expressed deep gratitude for the paternal act in a time of crisis. He categorically rejected the possibility of ever entering electoral politics himself, stating that he would devote himself entirely to causes related to the fight against addictions.