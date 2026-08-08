New attack on Ceuta? Spain on the verge of August 15th

Spanish security services and the Civil Guard are on maximum alert due to the real danger of a new unprecedented migration wave towards the Spanish exclave in North Africa - Ceuta.

The intelligence report, based on an analysis of open network sources, points to August 15th as the date for the next mass attempt to storm the border.

Social networks coordinate the “offensive“

According to an official investigation cited by the Spanish television channel Mañaneros and the EFE news agency, groups on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and TikTok, numbering hundreds of thousands of members in Morocco, are actively coordinating the logistics for a new crossing. The posts are heavily marked with hashtags such as “15/08“ and the Arabic word “al-hajma“ (offensive), accompanied by instructions to swim around the Tarajal border breakwater.

The European Union is also monitoring the situation. EU Home Affairs Spokesperson Guillaume Mercier confirmed to the media that Brussels is on high alert around mid-August due to online mobilization.

Diplomatic tremors in Schengen and Europe

The new threat comes just a week after more than 72,000 illegal migrants stormed Ceuta between July 30 and August 1, leaving behind more than 100 victims and overcrowded reception centers. Although most people have now returned voluntarily to Morocco, the crisis has caused serious political tension within the EU.

Italy has temporarily suspended Schengen rules for Spain - a move supported by Denmark and Finland. In response, Madrid has imposed emergency border controls for third-country nationals arriving from Italy.

Madrid makes a clear appeal: “You will not stay in Europe“

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Álvarez issued a stark warning on the X network. He urged migrants not to succumb to the disinformation spread by smuggling networks. Albarres stressed that illegal passage to Ceuta or Melilla in no way gives the right to stay in Spain or the possibility of reaching continental Europe.

To strengthen security at sea, Spanish authorities have already begun installing a 500-meter floating barrier on the border with Morocco. However, the success of the operation will depend largely on preventive measures and logistical cooperation from Moroccan law enforcement agencies on land.