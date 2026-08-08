Protest in Crete against ship with Israeli tourists

The tension surrounding the conflict in the Middle East has spilled over directly into Greek resorts. A large-scale protest against the arrival of a cruise ship carrying hundreds of Israeli tourists has blocked a key port on the island of Crete and sparked serious clashes with law enforcement, international news agencies report.

The demonstrators gathered at the port with Palestinian flags and banners with anti-war slogans, demanding an immediate end to hostilities in the Gaza Strip. The protesters attempted to physically stop the tourists from disembarking and boarding the buses organized for them, which necessitated the urgent intervention of the Greek riot police.

To disperse the crowd and ensure a safe corridor for foreign citizens, the law enforcement forces used tear gas. According to official information from the local police, quoted by world media, three people were arrested during the riots, but were later released. Passengers from the vessel, among whom were elderly people and families with children, were forced to wait for hours on board the ship and in buses for security reasons.

This is not an isolated case in southern Europe. In recent months, the Greek islands of Rhodes, Samos and Syros have also become the scene of similar anti-Israeli demonstrations, mainly directed against the luxury liner “Crown Iris“ and other vessels of the company “Mano Maritime“. Local unions and activists are openly calling on tourism and port workers to boycott and not serve ships from Israel, claiming that the trips are being used to “legitimize what is happening in the Palestinian territories“.

The situation is causing serious concern in Athens, as tourism is a major pillar of the Greek economy. Israelis are among the largest visitors to Greece, and officials have already warned that any acts of violence and anti-Semitism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, including under the country's anti-racism legislation.