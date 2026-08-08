Global tremors: the US, the South Caucasus and the oil crisis

Three key international events are attracting the attention of global analysts: Washington's large-scale financial pact in the South Caucasus, escalating social unrest in Venezuela and critical negotiations on the security of oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

US invests $201 million in the South Caucasus through the TRIPP fund

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio officially confirmed that the US has allocated $201 million for the newly created fund TRIPP+ Enterprise Fund. The funds are intended to stimulate private investment in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, with Armenia expected to be the main beneficiary.

The project, known as the “Trump Path to International Peace and Prosperity“ (TRIPP), aims to modernize the region's rail, energy and digital infrastructure. According to Rubio, the initiative will serve as an alternative trade route within the so-called A middle corridor connecting Asia and Europe, while bypassing Western-sanctioned Russia.

(Source of information: aa.com.tr/en/americas/us-announces-201m-trans-caspian-enterprise-fund/4021933)

J.D. Vance: US insists on restoring oil supplies through Hormuz

US Vice President J.D. Vance said in an interview with Fox News that Washington expects oil and gas supplies from the Persian Gulf to recover to levels before the outbreak of the military conflict with Iran. The Iranian side has given assurances that it has no intention of imposing fees or blocking traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, but Vance emphasized the White House's position: “We don't believe, we verify“.

Currently, the US, Iran and regional mediators such as Oman are conducting delicate technical and political negotiations to organize safe sea corridors and clear the mines laid at the beginning of the conflict. The security of the Strait of Hormuz remains critical to the global economy, as it handles over 20% of the world's energy transit.

Mass protests in Venezuela over power grid outage

Serious social tensions have erupted in Venezuela, where citizens have taken to the streets to protest against daily and prolonged power outages. The demonstrations have spread to several states, including the capital Caracas, where residents were left without power for nearly 15 hours in some places. Clashes broke out in the state of Carabobo after police dispersed protesters.

The country's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, attributed the situation to severe damage to the TermoCarabobo gas-fired power plant caused by earthquakes in June, as well as the "Super El Niño" climate phenomenon. Authorities have called for strict energy conservation measures and announced plans to bring in the private sector to stabilize the grid.

(Source of information: ua.news/en/world/u-venesueli-spalakhnuli-protesti-cherez-masshtabni-vidkliuchennia-elektroenergiyi)