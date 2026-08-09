The White House administration is facing serious internal pressure and conflicting signals regarding military aid to Kiev.

According to recent revelations by leading Western media outlets, the United States is actively sharing detailed intelligence with Ukraine to support precision strikes with drones and missiles on critical Russian energy facilities deep inside Russian territory. At the same time, American defense giants, manufacturers of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, express serious concerns that the possible transfer of the production license directly to Kiev poses enormous risks.

US intelligence fuels strikes in Russia

In recent days, the American flow of satellite data, targeting coordinates and warnings to Russian air defenses has reached its peak. According to publications by authoritative publications such as Politico and the Financial Times (sources: politico.com and ft.com), this restored cooperation at the highest level has "supercharged" Kiev's long-range operations. The main goal of the US through this intelligence sharing is to weaken Moscow's economic base, which finances the invasion mainly with oil revenues, and thus force the Kremlin to sit at the negotiating table.

Thanks to precise data from Washington, Ukrainian forces have carried out dozens of successful attacks on Russian refineries (including in Bashkortostan and Yaroslavl) and shadowy fleet facilities in the Black Sea (source: reuters.com). Ground experts emphasize that the information helps Ukrainian drones avoid the three-layer air defense defenses around key Russian cities.

The Patriot License Saga: Fears of Technology Leakage

In parallel with the successes on the front, tensions are brewing in the US defense sector. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently announced that Washington had made a political decision to grant licenses for the production of PAC-3 missile interceptors in Ukraine or jointly with European partners (source: kyivpost.com). The move is aimed at making Ukraine independent of political changes in the West.

However, the American corporations Lockheed Martin and RTX (formerly known as Raytheon), which are behind the Patriot components, are expressing deep concern (source: breakingdefense.com). Although companies initially began negotiations with Kiev at exhibitions such as Farnborough (source: en.defence-ua.com), internal industry concerns are related to:

Technology Security: Fear of leaking highly guarded military secrets to third parties (e.g. Iran or Russia, in case of compromising Ukrainian factories).

Fear of leaking highly guarded military secrets to third parties (e.g. Iran or Russia, in case of compromising Ukrainian factories). Disruption in logistics chains: Certification of local production in Ukraine takes between 3 and 7 years, which will not solve the current acute shortage of ammunition.

Certification of local production in Ukraine takes between 3 and 7 years, which will not solve the current acute shortage of ammunition. Political uncertainty: President Donald Trump has already shown hesitation, after initially promising to do so, telling the media that the US must be “extremely careful about letting anyone else build these weapons“ (source: nytimes.com).

Although the Pentagon and Congress continue to push for industrial cooperation to protect Ukrainian skies before the coming winter, American manufacturers remain wary of fully transferring patents and technology to a zone of active military conflict.