Italy in the grip of extreme temperatures: the current heat wave is set to be the longest

The current heat wave in Italy is set to be the longest of the four that have hit the country since the beginning of the year. Climate change is contributing to periods of extreme temperatures becoming longer and more frequent, Lorenzo Giovannini, an atmospheric physicist at the University of Trento, told ANSA, BTA reported.

The current heat wave is expected to last at least until August 17, which would mean a total of 20 days with extreme temperatures.

The first heat wave of the year hit Italy in May and lasted nine days. After 18 days of normal temperatures, the second followed, which lasted 13 days - from June 18 to 30.

After about a week of lull, the third heat wave began on July 7-8, lasting 14 days until July 20. The fourth began on July 29.

Currently, 19 of the 27 major Italian cities are on the highest, red alert level: Bari, Bologna, Bolzano, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo.

On Thursday, Pescara will move down two levels to yellow alert, bringing the number of cities on red alert to 18.

Last week, for the first time, all 27 cities were placed on red alert. However, subsequent storms have lowered temperatures in much of northern Italy.

A red alert, or level 3, means an emergency situation in which prolonged high temperatures pose a serious risk to the health of the entire population, including the young and healthy.

Experts estimate that above-normal temperatures this summer could cause between 5,000 and 7,000 additional deaths in Italy.

Scientists warn that climate change is making extreme weather events, including heat waves, droughts, severe storms and floods, more frequent and intense. A major factor in global warming is the burning of fossil fuels such as oil, natural gas and coal.