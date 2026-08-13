The geopolitical dynamics along the Washington - Latin America - Middle East axis have suffered serious tremors in recent hours.

As the Pentagon and the White House tighten the ranks of their new regional military alliances, American intelligence has contradicted the official rhetoric, and a NASA scientific broadcast has caused an international scandal.

CIA skeptical of Iranian threat against Trump

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has expressed serious skepticism and “low confidence“ regarding the reliability of intelligence data about an Iranian plot to assassinate President Donald Trump. According to an investigation by The Washington Post (source: washingtonpost.com/national-security/2026/08/12/cia-had-low-confidence-iranian-threat-before-trump-switched-planes-turkey/), these warnings were initially transmitted by Israel. The information led to an extraordinary maneuver last month, in which Trump was secretly transported from Turkey on an alternative military aircraft. However, some American officials suspect that Israel is using similar reports to dictate Washington's foreign policy.

Trump Endorses Anna Paulina Luna for Re-Election

On the domestic political front, President Donald Trump officially announced his full support for the re-election of Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna in the upcoming November 2026 elections. In a statement quoted by the political platform Ballotpedia (source: ballotpedia.org/Endorsements_by_Anna_Paulina_Luna), Trump defines Luna as a “true MAGA warrior“ and a defender of the American economy, border security and military. The support comes at a key moment for Republicans, who are fighting to preserve their fragile majority in the House of Representatives.

“Shield of the Americas“ strengthens its military potential

The United States has declared its full readiness to strengthen the defense and military potential of its allies from the newly formed “Shield of the Americas“ bloc. As reported by the news agency Reuters (source: reuters.com/world/us/us-says-it-plans-1-billion-security-assistance-government-colombias-new-leader-2026-08-08/), the State Department plans to allocate a $1 billion security package to Colombia under the leadership of the new right-wing President Abelardo de la Espriella. The coalition, which includes more than a dozen Latin American countries, aims to counter drug cartels, curb migration and stop foreign (particularly Chinese) influence in the Western Hemisphere.

Pressure on allies to leave the International Criminal Court

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took a tough stance during his visit to Panama, calling on Latin American allies in the anti-cartel bloc to immediately withdraw from the Rome Statute and the International Criminal Court (ICC). According to a post on Al Jazeera (source: aljazeera.com/news/2026/8/12/hegseth-cautions-that-icc-may-investigate-us-boat-strikes-in-latin-america), Washington sees in the actions of the court in The Hague an “illegal seizure of power“, which threatens national sovereignty and could lead to investigations against American and allied military personnel for operations in the Caribbean.

The NASA Scandal: Crimea Was Portrayed as Russian

Meanwhile, the NASA scientific department found itself at the center of a geopolitical scandal. During the live broadcast of the total solar eclipse on August 12, the world map displayed on the screen depicted the occupied Crimean peninsula within the borders of the Russian Federation and visually separated from Ukraine. The information disseminated by the Ukrainian media Mezha (source: mezha.net/eng/bukvy/e052885e_nasa_showed_crimea_as/), has sparked a wave of discontent in Kiev due to the discrepancy with internationally recognized borders, although the Trump administration has already signaled that it is seeking a quick peace agreement between Moscow and Kiev.