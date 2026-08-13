Colombia quake death toll rises to 265

The death toll from the catastrophic earthquake in Colombia has officially reached 265 people.

The news was confirmed by the country's President Abelardo de la Espriella, who declared an economic emergency to deal with the severe crisis. Authorities fear the toll will continue to rise as hundreds of families are still searching for their loved ones.

Scale of destruction and missing people

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD), the situation in the affected regions remains critical:

Missing persons: At least 496 people remain unaccounted for under the rubble.

At least 496 people remain unaccounted for under the rubble. Casualties: The number of injured exceeded 3700 people.

The number of injured exceeded 3700 people. Material damage: The earthquake completely destroyed over 9,200 homes, and damage was caused to more than 45,000 buildings, schools and hospitals.

The epicenter of the powerful an earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale that struck the country on Monday morning was registered in the municipality of San José del Palmar, located in the department of Chocó. The tremor was described by the Colombian Geological Institute as the strongest seismic event in the country this century. The most serious destruction and loss of life are concentrated in the major urban centers in the western part of the country - Cali, Pereira and Manizales.

International aid and rescue operations

Rescue teams are working under immense pressure on the ground as the critical 72-hour window to find survivors expires. The international community is responding immediately. The United States announced $15.5 million in emergency financial assistance, while the European Union provided €2 million and activated the Copernicus satellite program to accurately map the damage. Mexico and El Salvador also sent specialized rescue teams and humanitarian supplies to the scene.

The country has declared three days of national mourning in memory of the dead.