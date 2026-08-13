Geopolitical tensions around Russia reached a critical point in the early hours of the day, after a wave of key events rearranged the agenda along the Moscow - Washington - Brussels axis.

Amid devastating strikes deep into the Russian rear and economic maneuvers worth billions, the Kremlin has undertaken unprecedented domestic political purges.

Military pressure: Drone attacks paralyzed Gelendzhik and Novorossiysk

Yesterday, Ukraine carried out one of its largest and most complex operations since the beginning of the conflict. The Russian Black Sea coast was subjected to massive shelling by air, jet and sea unmanned craft, with the main targets being the strategic port cities Novorossiysk and Gelendzhik.

According to information disseminated by Russian and international media, cited by French and Spanish television, Novorossiysk is defined as the “last main bastion of the Russian Black Sea Fleet“. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that air defenses have shot down hundreds of drones, but the damage to critical infrastructure is serious.

The main consequences of the attack include:

Export Blockade: Two of the three largest grain terminals in Novorossiysk have completely stopped working.

Two of the three largest grain terminals in Novorossiysk have completely stopped working. Victims and destruction: Local authorities in the Krasnodar region confirmed the deaths of civilians, including an 8-year-old child, as well as dozens of injured.

Local authorities in the Krasnodar region confirmed the deaths of civilians, including an 8-year-old child, as well as dozens of injured. Energy collapse: Attacks cut off supplies, leaving 16 Russian regions with acute fuel shortages.

Putin bets on “total security“, Medvedev mobilizes business

In response to the complicated situation, the Russian president Vladimir Putin made extraordinary statements during a visit to Novosibirsk. Putin announced that Moscow was going through a “difficult period“, but set himself an absolute goal to ensure Russia's security along all its borders. The head of state stressed that the strategic plans will be implemented in full, despite the necessary tactical adjustments on the ground.

In parallel, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev made an ultimatum to the state apparatus and private business. He insisted on an immediate and radical modernization of the military-industrial complex (MIC) in order to respond to new technological challenges such as the mass introduction of combat drones. Medvedev pointed out that factories in Europe producing weapons for Ukraine are becoming legitimate military targets.

Russia saves its agricultural exports with $122 million

Due to the constant blockades and dangers in the Sea of Azov, the Kremlin is urgently changing its logistics map for grain exports. The Russian government has prepared a large-scale financial package worth 10 billion rubles (about $122.1 million) in the form of subsidies for railway transport.

The aim of the measure is to completely reorient cargo flows towards the export of agricultural products. Flows from the Rostov region are being directed to the safer deep-sea terminals of the Baltic Sea, and raw materials from Siberia will be transported directly to the Russian Far East ports, the economic publication “Vedomosti“ reports.

Gas anomaly: Half of Russian LNG goes to Europe before the embargo

Despite the heavy geopolitical rhetoric, data from the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) reveals a paradoxical reality – The European Union remains the largest buyer of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG),write 3e-news.net). Half of all Russian LNG exports continue to feed the European economy, with France, Belgium and Spain as the main destinations, having poured over 6 billion euros into the Russian “Yamal LNG“ project.

However, this trade is coming to an end. According to the adopted European regulation, from March 18, 2026, the phased ban on the import of Russian blue fuel came into effect. The full and unconditional embargo on liquefied gas will become a fact at the end of 2026, and pipeline supplies will be finally terminated in 2027-2028. Analysts warn that after the full imposition of the embargo, Europe will become a global balancer, facing the risk of new price shocks, while Russia will have to completely redirect its energy capacity to Asia.

The US tightens the noose: The Senate adopted brutal sanctions and 500% tariffs

In Washington, the US Senate put an end to domestic political hesitation and approved a historic package of new, draconian sanctions against Russia and Iran, named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham. The bill was passed by an overwhelming majority of 86 votes “for“ to just 11 “against“.

The measures deal a direct blow to Moscow's hydrocarbon industry and include:

Up to 500% punitive duties on absolutely all direct imports from Russia to the USA (source: btvnovinite.bg).

100 percent duties on goods from third countries that continue to buy Russian oil, natural gas and uranium (source: fakti.bg).

Absurdity in Moscow: Supreme Court removes „Yabloko“ from elections because of ChatGPT

Inside Russia, the political purge of dissidents has reached new legal absurdities. The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation has granted a claim by the pro-Kremlin party „Rodina“ and officially canceled the registration of the federal list of the opposition party “Yabloko“ for the upcoming State Duma elections. “Yabloko“ was the only remaining legal political force in the country that openly called for peace.

The nine-hour court hearing ended with reasons that caused a wave of bewilderment. The party was suspended under the pretext of massive violations of intellectual property in its campaign materials, writes forbes.ru. The violations were highlighted as:

The use of quotes from the Soviet children's song „Let the sun stay forever“ and the phrase “If only there were wars”.

The use of illustrations generated by artificial intelligence (ChatGPT), which the court ruled violated copyright.

Distribution of materials in support of the party by persons with the status of “foreign agents“, as well as the use of data from the “Levada-Center“ sociological agency.

The party leader Nikolai Rybakov announced that the decision was entirely political and would be appealed at the next instance, but according to observers, the Kremlin has simply eliminated the last legal opportunity for Russian citizens to vote with an anti-war ballot.