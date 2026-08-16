The situation in the conflict zones in Ukraine and Eastern Europe remains extremely tense, marked by serious strikes with guided bombs and drones. According to the latest information, new destruction, civilian deaths and numerous injuries have been recorded.

Airstrike on Izyum: Four injured in Kharkiv region

The Russian army launched a powerful air strike on the city of Izyum, located in the Kharkiv region. According to information from the press service of the Izyum City Military Administration, quoted by the Ukrainian media Observer, the strike was carried out late on Sunday evening, August 16, 2026. The hits were recorded in the central and northwestern parts of the settlement.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the attack. Significant material damage was caused to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. Emergency teams and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working at the scene.

Powerful explosion in Sumy: Drone hits car

Tensions also escalated in the city of Sumy, where a loud explosion was heard in the evening. Local authorities confirmed an attack by a Russian drone, which was aimed directly at a civilian car in the central part of the city. According to Ukrainian Pravda and a statement from the regional administration, a 59-year-old man died in the accident man.

His wife, a 50-year-old woman, was seriously injured and was immediately hospitalized in the city hospital. Dozens of airstrikes have been registered in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours, and the intensity of kamikaze drone attacks remains high.

Shooting in the DPR: One killed and wounded in Gorlovka

In parallel, the authorities in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) reported massive strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to the words of the leader of the DPR Denis Pushilin, distributed by the agency Interfax and newspaper data-copy-service-computed-style="font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 500; margin: 0px; text-decoration: underline 1px rgb(21, 88, 214); border-bottom: 0px rgb(21, 88, 214);" data-hveid="CAIIAQgUEAI" data-processed="true" data-ved="2ahUKEwiN996M_qWWAxVFQ_EDHelnGwAQy_kOeggIAggBCBQQAg" href="https://www.vedomosti.ru/strana/new_regions/news/2026/08/16/1221520-odin-chelovek-pogib" ping="/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.vedomosti.ru/strana/new_regions/news/2026/08/1 6/1221520-odin-chelovek-pogib&ved=2ahUKEwiN996M_qWWAxVFQ_EDHelnGwAQy_kOeggIAggBCBQQAg&opi=89978449" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Vedomosti, the attacks were carried out mainly with attack UAVs.

A young man born in 1995 died in the Nikitovsky district of the city of Gorlovka. His 5-year-old daughter was injured in the same incident. In total, ten civilians were injured throughout the republic during the day, including employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), who came under repeated fire during a rescue operation. Residential buildings, cars and trucks were hit.