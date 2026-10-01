British police arrest British man with Iranian citizenship in Fairford case

British counter-terrorism police have arrested a 27-year-old man with British and Iranian citizenship in connection with the investigation into the incident near the Fairford air base in southwest England. He was detained in Westminster on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act, BTA reports.

The police also announced that a 26-year-old British citizen was questioned under caution, but was not arrested. Searches were also carried out at two properties in London.

The new arrest comes a few days after the detention of five British men aged between 23 and 25 near Fairford. They were released on bail but remain under investigation. Police found no explosive devices in the three vehicles involved, but they did find a quantity of petrol.

„Fairford“ is a British air base used by US forces, including as a base for bombers carrying out operations against Iran.

Senior National Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Vicky Evans described the investigation as „extremely complex“ and said specialist teams were examining multiple versions, including possible foreign interference.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said there was „strong indication“ that Iran played a role in the incident. Tehran has strongly denied any involvement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said that Israel had provided British authorities with intelligence on an alleged plot involving Iran. This claim has not been independently confirmed by British authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, with British authorities still trying to determine the purpose of the alleged plot, the role of those detained and whether a foreign state was behind the case.