US President Donald Trump said he had rejected Iran's latest offer for a ceasefire, calling it insufficient. In an interview with “Time“ magazine, conducted on September 28 and published today, he left open the possibility that Washington could resume strikes against Iran after the US midterm elections on November 3, BTA reports.

Trump said he would no longer accept offers from Tehran that he believes do not meet the conditions he would have demanded a year ago. When asked about possible future targets, he declined to give details, saying such information would reveal where the United States could strike.

Iran has proposed a seven-day plan involving a cessation of hostilities and the resumption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has set as conditions the lifting of the US blockade and sanctions, as well as access to frozen funds. Washington has rejected the proposal, but mediation efforts by Qatar and other countries continue.

Dispute over warning of the October 7 attack

In the interview, Trump also commented on allegations that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was warned in advance of the attack being prepared by “Hamas“ on October 7, 2023.

According to a publication in the Israeli newspaper “Haaretz“ UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed warned Netanyahu of an impending attack. Netanyahu denies the claim, and Trump said he could not imagine the Israeli prime minister receiving such a warning and not taking action.

Trump himself said he only learned of the allegations during the interview. Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that Netanyahu secretly visited the UAE over the weekend and asked bin Zayed to publicly deny the information.

Trump did not directly endorse Netanyahu for the upcoming Israeli elections. He said he was “not involved in politics anymore”, but added that he would not underestimate the Israeli prime minister. He said of his rival Gadi Eisenkot that he “doesn't hear anything bad” for him.

Meanwhile, fighting continues in Yemen between the Iran-backed Houthis and government forces, with the latest fighting raising fears of a new offensive on Taiz.