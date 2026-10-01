Putin: International conflicts likely to continue amid global changes

International conflicts are likely to continue in the coming years amid changes in the world order, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. According to him, the weakening of what he defined as “Western hegemony“ could lead to an improvement in the international situation, BTA reports.

Putin said that fundamental changes in the world and the new opportunities they create fuel the ambitions of various countries and their willingness to take risks in pursuit of significant political or strategic successes.

The Russian president called for actions to prevent the development of “catastrophic scenarios“. In his words, responsibility for the future of humanity must be expressed in concrete measures aimed at avoiding situations that could threaten global security.

Putin paid particular attention to the risk of using weapons of mass destruction. "Can we be sure that such weapons will never be used? Of course not," he said, adding that this risk must be taken into account and prevented.

The statement comes against the backdrop of ongoing international conflicts and tensions between Russia and Western countries. At the same time, Moscow is pushing for the restoration of dialogue with the United States on issues of strategic stability and arms control. The Kremlin said in September that negotiations on these topics should be resumed, but warned that they would require lengthy and complex expert talks.