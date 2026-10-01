Zelensky: Ukraine uses FP-7 tactical ballistic missile in combat for the first time

Ukraine has used the FP-7 tactical ballistic missile in combat for the first time, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. He published a video of the missile launch and described the event as its first combat use, BTA reports.

„Ukrainian tactical ballistic missile FP-7. First combat use“, Zelensky wrote in the video on social networks.

The president thanked the team that developed the weapon and added: „Next - production“.

So far, Ukrainian authorities have not announced where and against what target the missile was used, nor what the result of the strike was. There is no independent confirmation of these details.

The FP-7 is being developed by the Ukrainian company Fire Point. In June, the company announced a test flight of the FP-7.X variant, intended to serve as the basis for a future missile defense system.

Back in August, Zelensky said that Ukraine's ballistic missiles could reach combat readiness by the fall. At the time, Fire Point indicated that the FP-7 was in the process of being certified by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

The news comes amid Kiev's efforts to expand its own missile production and reduce its dependence on foreign supplies of long-range weapons.