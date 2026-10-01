Merz calls for unity in support of Ukraine, warns of Russian threat

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for unity in NATO, Europe and Germany in support of Ukraine, warning that continued Russian aggression poses a risk to European security. He was speaking at the ceremony for the International Peace Prize of Westphalia, which was awarded to NATO this year, BTA reports.

“European security is at stake in Ukraine“, Merz said. According to him, if Russia is not stopped, the Russian military machine may also be directed against NATO countries in the future. The Chancellor identified transatlantic unity as an important prerequisite for both deterrence and possible negotiations with Moscow.

Merz acknowledged that awarding a peace prize to a military alliance might seem unusual. But he said NATO had helped prevent a direct military conflict between Russia and the alliance. He accused Moscow of "violent revisionism" and said Germany remained ready for a diplomatic solution if Russia was also ready to negotiate.

The Chancellor stressed that Germany would continue to support Ukraine with military means. He also said that Berlin wanted to restore "stable and predictable relations" at the appropriate time. with Russia, but pointed out that Moscow has so far shown no willingness to end the war.

The pressure from the “Alternative for Germany“

Merz also called for unity within Germany amid growing support for the far-right “Alternative for Germany“ (AfD). The party opposes large-scale German military aid to Ukraine, insists on restoring relations with Moscow and changing the sanctions policy towards Russia.

In the recent regional elections in the eastern part of the country, the AfD won significant support, and the party is also leading in national opinion polls. In Saxony-Anhalt, it received nearly 44% of the vote, but fell short of an absolute majority in the local parliament.

Merz said Germany would not allow itself to be divided by hybrid attacks, social media campaigns or political messages that he said were linked to Moscow.

He also warned of the consequences of a possible peace agreement reached under conditions dictated by Moscow. According to the chancellor, such a scenario could increase migratory pressure on Europe and increase the sense of insecurity on the continent.