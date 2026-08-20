A new phase in the war! Tehran threatened the US with more powerful weapons

Iran is ready to respond with more powerful weapons than during the previous phase of the conflict with the US, in the event of further military action by Washington. This was stated by the spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Corps, Hossein Mohebbi, to Defa Press, Focus reports.

"If war breaks out again, then the weapons we will use will certainly be different, and this difference may be in the generation of warheads, the accuracy of the hit, the range of the missiles or another indicator“, he explained.

According to a Financial Times report, Iran has considered the possibility of attacking US military sites in Europe if US President Donald Trump escalates the conflict in the Middle East. Among the potential targets is the "Bezmer" air base in Bulgaria.

According to MWM, attacks on European bases would be significant due to the depletion of air defenses on the continent due to donations in support of Ukraine and the prioritization of US air defense stocks to protect facilities in the Middle East.