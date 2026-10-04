Merz and Zelensky honor fallen Ukrainian soldiers

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky honored fallen Ukrainian soldiers at the start of the German leader's unannounced visit to Kiev.

Zelensky expressed gratitude for the gesture of respect and solidarity from Germany. “It is important that at this difficult time Germany is with us - in support and in memory“, said the Ukrainian president.

New aid for defense and energy

The ceremony marked the beginning of official talks between the two leaders. During the meeting, a new package of German military and humanitarian support for Ukraine worth over 1.3 billion euros was announced.

Among the areas mentioned are strengthening Ukrainian defense and support for energy infrastructure. Additional details on the distribution of funds were not specified.

Merz's visit to Ukraine took place on October 4 and is his first visit to the country since May 2025. His arrival in Kiev was not announced in advance.

Sources: Focus, Censor.NET