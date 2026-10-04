Russia will intensify strikes on Kiev and other parts of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry announced today in response to an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he said that Ukraine would step up attacks on Russian oil refineries, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The ministry said that Russian forces would intensify strikes on military facilities, defense industry enterprises and related infrastructure in Kiev and other parts of Ukraine.

In an interview with Reuters published yesterday, Zelensky said that Ukraine would double attacks on Russian oil refineries in response to Moscow's new policy of air strikes aimed at forcing people to leave Kiev and other cities. He stressed that Ukrainian forces would not attack civilians.

In recent weeks, Russia has stepped up strikes on infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital, including bridges over the Dnieper River. The attacks have severely disrupted normal life for Kiev's nearly three million residents ahead of the harsh winter months.

The ministry's statement also said that the latest strikes on Kiev and other Ukrainian regions were in response to what Moscow described as attacks by Kiev on civilian targets in Russia.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny attacking civilians, the agency notes.

A Russian drone attack on Kiev has sparked alarm after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train, Reuters reported.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the strike hit the roadway of the Northern Bridge. According to Klitschko, debris from a downed flying object fell on the roof of an apartment building.

Yesterday he again reported an attack on the Northern Bridge in Kiev.

Air raid warnings were also issued in other parts of Ukraine. Authorities in the northeastern Sumy region reported five injuries in a Russian airstrike that hit an apartment building.

Merz arrived in Kiev by train this morning. Ahead of the visit, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned Europeans not to travel to Ukraine and not to stay on its territory.

During the visit, the German Chancellor intends to confirm Berlin's further support for Ukraine, including by providing drones designed to counter Russian drones.

Germany has been among Ukraine's main supporters since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine had attacked targets on Russian territory with hundreds of drones.