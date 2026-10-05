Peskov: Russia will continue to fight until it establishes control over the entire Donbas

Russia views military strikes against Ukraine as the only way to achieve its interests and does not intend to stop fighting until it establishes control over the entire Donbas region. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with “Vesti“, reports News.bg.

According to Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin “wants peace“, but at the same time Moscow is ready to continue military actions until a peaceful solution is found.

“What did Putin say? We want peace and would prefer to achieve it by peaceful means, but as long as that is impossible, we will fight - and we will fight with all our might," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov also issued a warning to the countries and forces that he believes are planning to strike Russia.

“Those who are planning to strike a crushing blow at Russia will pay for it,“ he said.

In the interview, the Kremlin spokesman also touched on the issue of the occupied Ukrainian territories. He said that Russia intends to secure control over the entire Donbas and is ready to continue the fight for any part of the territory, including “even 0.01%“.

“Whether it is half a percent or one hundredth of a percent - this is the Russian Federation. There is nothing to discuss here,“ Peskov said.