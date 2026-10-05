The leader of Spain's main opposition party, the conservative Popular Party (PP), Alberto Nunes Feijó, called on his countrymen on Monday to reject the current center-left coalition government and hand over power to the PP in early parliamentary elections at the end of next month, Reuters reported.

His statement came after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced this morning that he was calling elections for November 29.

“The question I am asking voters is whether they want four more years of what we have been experiencing so far or do they want to give change a chance“, Feijó said in a televised address.

His call marks the beginning of a sharp political race ahead of the vote, in which the PP will attempted to end the rule of the socialist Sanchez and return to power, Reuters notes.