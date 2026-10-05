Romania has started mobilization exercises for reservists in Bucharest and Ilfov

Mobilization exercises for reservists from the Romanian army have started in Bucharest and the surrounding Ilfov county, reports „Radio Romania“, reports News.bg.

The exercises will continue until October 12. As part of the exercises, each reservist will spend one day in preparation, including shooting with live ammunition, familiarization with the armored vehicles of the active troops, as well as training in providing emergency medical care.

The program also provides for preparation for actions in the event of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense specifies that the conduct of the exercises is not related to the current geopolitical situation. Their main goal is to check the mobilization mechanisms, update the databases and improve tactical coordination between active military personnel and reservists.

After the end of the training, each participant will receive a certificate. The document entitles them to one day of paid leave, as well as reimbursement of travel expenses.

Participation in the exercises is mandatory. Reservists who fail to show up will be fined.