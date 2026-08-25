The main lesson that the West should have learned from the events in South Ossetia in 2008 is that it is not worth going to war with Russia, said the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, quoted by RIA Novosti, reports Focus.

According to him, history shows that attempts at war with Russia end with the “triumph of the Russian spirit and the power of arms“ and with a defeat for Moscow's opponents.

Medvedev accused Western countries of supporting the Georgian army with instructors and seeking to weaken Russia's positions by inciting a large-scale conflict.

Medvedev defended the Russian operation

According to the Russian politician, former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili launched an “unprovoked aggression“ against South Ossetia, after previously promising to take into account the interests of the Abkhazians and South Ossetians.

“Dozens of our peacekeepers and hundreds of peaceful citizens died. Moscow was forced to conduct an operation to force Georgia to make peace,“ Medvedev said.

He pointed out that Russia sought to prevent further bloodshed and establish lasting peace in the Caucasus.

According to Medvedev, after the end of hostilities, recognition of the sovereignty of Abkhazia and South Ossetia was the only way to guarantee stability in the region.

Accusations against Western countries

Medvedev also said that during the conflict, Georgia was “flooded” with Western advisers, who he said wanted to incite war and weaken Russia.

He stressed that despite the harsh statements and calls for sanctions, Moscow had acted pragmatically.

In conclusion, Medvedev referred to the conclusions of a European Union commission, according to which the military actions were initiated by the forces of the Saakashvili regime, and noted that relations between Russia and the West had subsequently normalized.