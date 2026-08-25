Yesterday's celebrations of Ukraine's Independence Day are in the focus of the Western press today. In addition, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was held yesterday, which is also attracting the attention of Western publications, BTA reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky surrounded himself with his European allies and assured that Ukraine wants peace, but not at any cost, the Spanish newspaper "Pais" headlined the celebrations.

"Ukraine wants peace with all its heart, but it is not ready to just surrender", Zelensky emphasized during a ceremony marking the anniversary of Ukraine's independence. The ceremony was attended by European leaders, including European Council President Antonio Costa and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who later co-chaired a new meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

Costa and Burnham's arrival in Kiev coincided with the European Commission's announcement that it was approving a new aid package worth 6.1 billion euros for Ukraine, which will be used to buy air defense systems, missiles, ammunition and radars.

"On Ukraine's Independence Day, Europe is showing that our support is unwavering and concrete", said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"The European Union cannot be neutral when international law is violated. We are not neutral, we support Ukraine, we support all initiatives to achieve peace in Ukraine, but ultimately only Ukraine will determine the conditions for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace," European Council President Antonio Costa stressed in Kiev.

"We all want to live not in historical times, but in times that are simply calm and peaceful, in times of safety. In a peaceful Ukraine," said Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine marked 35 years of struggle for existence, reads the headline of the newspaper "Mundo".

The country celebrated the anniversary with part of its territory occupied and millions displaced, but with a strengthened common identity and a society that continues to exercise oversight of the authorities, writes the Spanish publication.

The war has strengthened the common identity as never before, but has not silenced the debate about corruption, the power of Volodymyr Zelensky and the elections that should produce a new head of state when peace comes.

European leaders condemned the Russian strategy of instilling terror in Ukraine, writes the headline of the French newspaper "Monde".

At yesterday's meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, leaders from the Old Continent once again expressed their support for Ukraine – both military and financial, and criticized the increasing intensity of Russian strikes against civilians.

The European leaders arrived in Kiev at the invitation of the Ukrainian president to attend the celebrations of the 35th anniversary of Ukraine's declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. It was the first trip to Kiev for British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, as well as his first trip abroad since becoming prime minister, notes "Monde". For Antonio Costa, it was his fifth visit to Ukraine.

Both Burnham and Costa gave speeches during the ceremony in Kiev and reaffirmed Europe's support for Ukraine.

Andy Burnham likened Ukraine's resistance to Russian aggression to that of the United Kingdom against Nazi Germany. "Britain carried the torch of freedom in the 20th century, and Ukraine carries it in the 21st century," Burnham said.

Ukraine "is not a burden on our security, but the front line that protects Europe," the British Prime Minister said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told European leaders yesterday that Ukraine needs more money to increase drone production and maintain military parity with Russia, Le Figaro reported.

Russia and Ukraine have been in an escalating mode of strikes deep behind enemy lines for several months, the French publication notes.

The events of the last few days on the borders of Europe may mark a turning point in Russia's war against Ukraine, the Guardian reported.

The military picture looks more hopeful. Ukraine can now send swarms of drones against oil facilities and warehouses in Russia, the British publication notes.