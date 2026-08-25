The results of the Kurultay elections are clear

According to the Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov, 9,351,539 citizens participated in the vote, with a preliminary voter turnout of 74.08%.

According to updated data, the “Adilet“ party received 6,528,948 votes, or 71.17%.

The National Social Democratic Party (NSDP) received 469,058 votes, or 5.11%.

The Green Party “Baytak“ received 97,751 votes, or 1.07%.

The People's Party of Kazakhstan received 285,395 votes, or 3.11%.

The "Ayl" Party received 574,621 votes, or 6.26%.

The "Ak Zhol" Democratic Party of Kazakhstan received 478,083 votes, or 5.21%.

The "Republic" Party received 509,631 votes, or 5.56%.

In addition, 2.51% of voters voted "No" to all candidates.

Thus, the People's Party of Kazakhstan and the "Baytak" failed to pass the 5% threshold.

Earlier, the Central Election Commission announced the preliminary results of the elections for deputies to the Kurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan.