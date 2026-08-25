Germany: Alarming revelations of a much larger attack

It has been almost three weeks since a drone with explosives was found at Leipzig airport. According to the investigation, the aircraft was supposed to attack a Ukrainian cargo plane “Antonov“ carrying military equipment. However, the attack failed because the bomb's detonator was apparently defective.

A third drone has also been found

Officers of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) in Germany are investigating exactly how the attack was supposed to have taken place – and who is responsible for it. According to information from NDR, WDR and “Süddeutsche Zeitung" (SZ) investigators assume that not just one, but several drones were used. The first drone was found on the airport grounds, and a second drone most likely collided with a DHL plane. A third drone - which has only just been revealed - was found on the evening of August 14 in the state of Saxony-Anhalt - in an area directly adjacent to Leipzig Airport.

According to information from the security services, investigators found at the scene of the find a substance that is about 50 grams of the highly explosive military explosive “hexogen“. It is possible that the perpetrators were planning a much larger attack than previously known.

The drone-plane collision

In addition to the first drone, which was discovered on the night of August 4 at Leipzig Airport, a second drone apparently collided with a DHL cargo plane shortly afterwards. The plane was forced to abort its landing in Leipzig due to the immediate closure of the airport after the discovery of the first drone and continued its flight.

The plane probably collided with the drone while flying at a speed of several hundred kilometers per hour. A few seconds earlier, the pilots of the plane had noticed an object measuring about 30 centimeters. Analysis of the radar image later also showed the presence of a small flying object.

Suspicious antenna and other electronics

After the collision with the drone, the DHL plane was diverted to Hanover, where it was checked by investigators at the airport and the crew was questioned. Damage was found on the tail of the plane. The investigation showed that it was probably not a bird strike.

In a small town north of Leipzig Airport, investigators seized a technical device that was probably used to control this drone: an antenna and other electronics were attached to a tree.

Not far from the same location, there was burnt ground and metal parts were found. Investigators believe this is the possible location of the detonation. Witnesses speak of a loud bang they heard several hours before the discovery of the drone with explosives at the airport.

Security services suspect Russian secret services

What exploded there, whether it was an accident and whether the perpetrators wanted to destroy evidence, remains under investigation.

It is still unclear how the attack was supposed to have taken place and who could be behind it. Security circles suggest that Russian special services were involved in planning it. Russia has publicly denied any responsibility. Security services are currently investigating several leads, including DNA.

A weapons depot has also been found near Berlin

According to information from WDR, NDR and “Süddeutsche Zeitung" German security services have also discovered a cache of two loaded weapons on the outskirts of Berlin. According to the authorities, it is a warehouse of Russian agents intended for possible attacks.

The security services have concluded that the weapons warehouse was set up with the aim of carrying out an attack, said Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrinth. A suspect has also been identified and is currently in custody in Romania. The suspicions are of espionage and preparation of a serious crime threatening the state.

"Kinetic operations" commissioned by Moscow?

For months, security services have been warning that Russian intelligence services are planning attacks in Germany. According to an investigation by WDR, NDR and "Süddeutsche Zeitung" domestic intelligence has information that it is a secret repository of Russian intelligence services - a so-called "dead mailbox" with potentially deadly contents. Informed sources are convinced that the weapons were probably left for agents who were to carry out so-called "kinetic operations" on behalf of Moscow on German territory. The term refers to physical attacks, such as bombings.

Authors: Manuel Bewarder ARD | Florian Flade ARD | Jörg Dill ARD