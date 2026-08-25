German authorities suspect sabotage on a railway line near Stuttgart

Unknown perpetrators damaged several cables on a railway line near the southwestern German city of Stuttgart. This led to disruption of train traffic, as well as telephone and internet connections, DPA reported, BTA reported.

A police spokesman said that the specialized unit for combating terrorism and protecting national security is investigating the version of possible sabotage in Backnang, a city with a population of 38,000, located northeast of Stuttgart.

On Sunday, the perpetrators gained access to a concrete shaft next to the railway line between Backnang and Maubach, a remote district of the city, where they used tools to cut several cables, law enforcement authorities said.

It is not yet clear how many trains were affected and how long the traffic was stopped.

Investigators said they could not rule out that the damage was also due to repair work at the site. But they are assuming that if that were the case, the railways would have been notified, which is not the case.

They are appealing for witnesses who may have noticed any suspicious activity at the scene or on the surrounding walkways. Police are also appealing for information on any workers who may have attracted attention in the area carrying tools.