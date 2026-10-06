Students block high schools in France again amid nationwide protests

Protesting students have blocked high schools in France again as part of nationwide student demonstrations announced for today. The demonstrations will show whether the movement that began a few weeks ago with demands for more funds for the education system retains its strength, the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

In front of the high school “Hélène Boucher“ in the 20th arrondissement of Paris, students blocked the entrance with a makeshift barricade of garbage containers and bicycles. Parents and other adults stood between the protesting youth and the police forces who were monitoring the demonstration.

The school, like hundreds of other educational institutions in the country, remained closed. Authorities began closing schools last week in an attempt to defuse tensions after the protests caused significant property damage and the number of injuries among employees, students and police officers rose.

French media reported demonstrations in other cities as early as this morning. Unions have called on workers to join the protests later in the day in support of the student movement, which is putting pressure on President Emmanuel Macron's government.

The authorities have responded firmly to the demonstrations. Last week alone, police made more than 5,000 arrests, 85% of whom were minors. The widespread use of arrests, tear gas and riot gear against the protesting youth, however, is fueling discontent and anger among some parents and teachers.

The blockades and protests began in the Paris region in mid-September and later spread to other parts of the country. The students' demands are varied, but their main dissatisfaction is related to the lack of funds and limited opportunities for the development of young people in schools in poorer areas. According to the protesters, this situation contradicts the principles enshrined in the French national motto “Liberty, equality, fraternity“.

The students also draw attention to the poor condition of some educational institutions. They point to classrooms that do not have enough desks and chairs, as well as rooms without air conditioning and heating, where temperatures in summer and winter become unbearable. Protesters also reported problems with rats in some schools.

Among their main complaints are also staff shortages and excessive workloads. French high school students spend a significant number of compulsory hours in school, which puts them among the leaders in Europe in this indicator.