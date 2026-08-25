Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan Detained

Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, who was head of state from 1998 to 2008, has been detained as part of criminal proceedings for alleged illegal transfer of state real estate and assets. Five others, including his son Sedrak, were detained with him, NEWS.am reports, Focus reports.

The Anti-Corruption Committee of Armenia confirmed the detention of six people as part of an investigation into possible corruption schemes.

Investigating transactions with state property

According to the investigators' version, Kocharyan, taking advantage of his official position and acting together with close associates, was able to remove valuable objects from state property and subsequently acquire them at prices significantly below market prices.

Several land and real estate transactions in Yerevan are being investigated, as well as operations related to the „Kaputak Sevan“ resort complex.

According to law enforcement agencies, some of the assets were formed through related companies and relatives of the former president.

Investigating billions of drams and properties in abroad

Separately, money transfers received in the name of Kocharyan's son in the period 2001-2019

are being checked.

According to the investigation, this amounts to approximately 144 billion Armenian drams, 309 million dollars and 77 million euros.

Law enforcement authorities are also establishing the circumstances surrounding the acquisition of over 30 real estate properties in Armenia and abroad.

In order to prevent possible alienation of the assets, measures have been taken to seize them.

Searches in facilities related to the family

Previously, Armenian law enforcement authorities have carried out investigative actions in facilities related to Kocharyan's family, including the “Orange Fitness“ club and the entertainment center “Play City“.

The Anti-Corruption Committee emphasizes that the investigation is ongoing, and the data provided represents the version of the preliminary investigation. At this stage, the charges do not constitute proven guilt.