Attack on military personnel in Ternopil: TCC employee in hospital

Mass fight in Ternopil after checking documents: There were injuries and a wrecked TCC car

TERNOPOL, August 26, 2026 – A serious clash between civilians and employees of the Territorial Assembly Center (TAC) broke out in the Ukrainian city of Ternopol. In the incident, which occurred on the evening of August 25, a group of local residents attacked a mobile army notification team. As a result of the physical altercation, one serviceman was hospitalized with injuries. The mobilization patrol's official car was seriously damaged, and the injured soldier's personal belongings were stolen.

How did the clash in Ternopil come about?

The conflict began at around 8:00 p.m. on “Lesya Kurbasa“ Street in Ternopil. According to the regional police and the press center of the regional TCC, the mobile team was performing its official duties of checking military registration documents of men of mobilization age.

During a conversation with one of the citizens, a crowd quickly began to gather around. Passersby began hitting the official Nissan X-Trail car and got into a heated verbal and physical altercation with the TCC representatives. According to eyewitness accounts cited by local media, tensions escalated when the military tried to detain a man wanted for violating military reporting rules.

Police intervention and investigation

A special investigation team and additional patrols of the National Police were sent to the scene to control the mass brawl. Law enforcement agencies managed to stabilize the situation and stop the violence.

Currently, law enforcement agencies are clarifying the identities of all those involved in the incident, the extent of the material damage, and the nature of the injuries sustained by the victims. The TCC added that information about the use of edged weapons and objects resembling batons and knives by the attackers is being verified. A pre-trial investigation is to be opened into the case for obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and hooliganism.

Incidents with the Military Police Increasing in Ukraine

This case is another in a series of aggressive attacks against representatives of the mobilization centers in the country. Just a few days earlier, on August 21, a similar tragic incident in Lviv ended with the death of a 55-year-old military police officer who was stabbed during a document check. Attacks with wounded servicemen and smashed cars were also recently registered in the city of Lutsk.

Official authorities are calling on citizens to refrain from any manifestations of aggression and emphasize that physical violence against military personnel in the performance of their duty leads to severe criminal liability.