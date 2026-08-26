Nighttime UAV attack in Russia: There are dead and injured

On the night of August 26, 2026, the Russian regions of Lipetsk and Tambov were subjected to a massive attack with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). According to official data from local authorities, the strikes resulted in human casualties, injuries and extensive material damage to the logistics infrastructure. The material reflects the situation at 6:10 Bulgarian time.

Tragedy in Lipetsk Region: Victims in a residential building

When a drone crashed in the Lipetsk region, a fire broke out in a private residential building. The Governor of Lipetsk Region Igor Artamonov reported on his official channel on the “Max“ platform that as a result of the incident, two people died – a man and a 14-year-old child.

Two other women were injured and hospitalized in serious condition. Emergency and rescue teams are working at the scene.

Source of information: Interfax Russia (https://www.interfax.ru/russia/1111254)

Fire at the Wildberries logistics center in Kotovsk

A massive attack was also carried out against the Tambov region, where the air defense (AVO) and the mobile fire groups “BARS-Tambov“ are shot down 16 Ukrainian UAVs. However, in the city of Kotovsk, debris or direct hits caused a huge fire at the marketplace's key logistics center. data-processed="true" data-sfc-cp="" data-sfc-root="ep" jsaction="" jscontroller="tP2kf#s32ZS" jsuid="InB57_15">Wildberries.

The District Governor Evgeny Pervishov reported that: