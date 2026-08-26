Geopolitical Tensions: US and Iran in New Clashes

Geopolitical tensions between Washington and Tehran reached new critical points in the early hours of August 26, 2026. A series of events are reshaping security in the Middle East as the Donald Trump administration takes large-scale diplomatic and strategic moves.

Trump Sends Nuclear Deal with Riyadh to Congress

US President Donald Trump has officially submitted a controversial 30-year agreement for a civilian nuclear program with Saudi Arabia to Congress for consideration. The document, submitted under the Atomic Energy Act, potentially allows the kingdom to enrich uranium on its territory, which has drawn sharp criticism from non-proliferation advocates. As Reuters (reuters.com) reports, however, Trump remains adamant that the deal will not take effect until Riyadh fully normalizes its relations with Israel. Congress has 90 days to review the pact.

Billions in damage to US intelligence from Iranian strikes

Meanwhile, an investigation by the American media NBC News (nbcnews.com) revealed that Iranian missile attacks and drone strikes have caused “unprecedented damage“ to US intelligence sites and surveillance equipment in the Middle East. Security sources estimate the damage to buildings and specialized hardware used by the CIA and other spy agencies at billions of dollars. The scale of the destruction exceeds all previous losses suffered by regional agencies.

Temporary corridor in the Strait of Hormuz and talks with Oman

Amid the ongoing conflict, Iran and Oman have reached an agreement to create a temporary navigation corridor for shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, along with a mine clearance project. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi met in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to outline a framework for managing traffic in the key global energy waterway.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told state television that technical talks with Oman would last between 30 and 60 days. Iranian officials cited the agreement as a positive example of regional decision-making without external interference. Tehran, however, has categorically stressed that the full opening of the strait is their legal right, but it will not happen until the US fully lifts its naval blockade and economic sanctions. The move comes a day after Trump said in Truth Social that the US Navy has cleared mines in international waters, threatening to destroy any Iranian ship that lays new explosive devices.

Terror of assassination against Trump's son

The escalation also took on a personal nature after the US Secret Service confirmed that it was aware of a three-minute video broadcast by Iranian state television containing direct threats against the president's 20-year-old son - Barron Trump. According to information from the Associated Press (apnews.com), the video shows graphics with locations visited by the young man and claims that a reward of $ 10 million is being offered for his elimination. Secret Service spokesman Nate Herring said the agency investigates any perceived threat against its protected individuals, but declined to provide details for operational security reasons.