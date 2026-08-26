Fragment of a drone was found between sun loungers on a beach in Romania

A fragment of a drone was found this morning on a beach in the Romanian Black Sea resort of Olimp, about 38 km south of Constanta, reported Antena 1 television. According to sources on the television, the remains contain an explosive charge, BTA reported.

The fragment was found between sun loungers on the beach, the television indicated. Tourist access to the area is restricted.

Several people have reported the object, Antena 1 reports.

Last night, the remains of a suspected drone were found on the breakwater of the Constanta promenade, near the Black Sea city's iconic Casino.

For the sixth consecutive day, the remains of drones have kept the population and authorities in Romania on alert, Antena 1 notes. In recent days, Romanian authorities have repeatedly sent fighter jets and helicopters to monitor drone attacks near the border with Ukraine.