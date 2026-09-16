Full production cycle! Moskvich launches Russian electric car Atom into mass production

The "Moskvich" plant in Moscow has launched the production of the Russian electric car "Atom" in a full production cycle, RIA Novosti reports.

"The "Atom" brand has launched serial production of electric cars at the "Moskvich" plant... The production of the electric car is organized at the Moscow Automobile Plant "Moskvich" in a full technological cycle," the brand's press center said.

The car's production process includes welding the body from individual units, painting and anti-corrosion treatment. Specialists also assemble the finished cars, adjust the mechanical components, calibrate the electronic systems and carry out final quality control.