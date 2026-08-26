Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been informed about the results of the contacts of the Russian special services with CIA director John Ratcliffe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced, quoted by TASS, BTA reported.

“Of course, President Putin is immediately reported on all this“, Peskov said at a briefing.

The Russian side's contacts with CIA director John Ratcliffe were carried out through the special services, Peskov specified.

“I can tell you that there were no meetings with the President of Russia“, the Kremlin spokesman added.

Contacts between Moscow and Washington through the presidential administrations are not planned for now. "No contacts are planned on the Kremlin's side for now," he noted.

Peskov also said that the dynamics on the front clearly show that Ukraine is losing the conflict. "The fact that Ukraine is losing the conflict is clear - the dynamics on the fronts clearly demonstrate it," he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the American newspaper "Washington Post" that the visit of the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States John Ratcliffe to Moscow was related to "contacts between the secret services".

This is the first official statement on the alleged visit of Ratcliffe to Moscow, which attracted great media attention.

The Kremlin was extremely discreet on the subject. Dmitry Peskov did not reveal any further details, the "Washington Post" notes.