Iranian army claims to have restored all weapons systems damaged during the war

The Iranian army said today that all weapons systems damaged during the war have been restored and that new ones have been imported into the country, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

"The systems of all types of armed forces that were damaged have been restored, and new systems have also been imported", army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia told state television.

"The new systems were obtained thanks to the defense industry and the army, and some of them were also imported from abroad. This military equipment has strengthened our combat capabilities," the spokesman added.

The war in the Middle East began in late February with joint strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, which responded by attacking Washington's allies in the region, AFP noted.

A ceasefire agreed in April ended nearly 40 days of intense strikes, but sporadic attacks, mainly around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, have reduced the chances of a final peace agreement, AFP said.

"We have taken important measures to restore and redeploy the systems that were damaged by the enemy," the army spokesman assured.

"A preventive attack based on international law and the (UN) Charter is a legitimate measure, of course, when the principles of proportionality and necessity are respected," the spokesman added.