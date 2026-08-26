The war is escalating! Donald Trump Considered New Tariffs Against Canada

The US President's administration is discussing the possibility of imposing additional trade sanctions against Canada in response to the measures announced earlier by Prime Minister Mark Carney, Bloomberg revealed, citing informed sources.

According to a White House official, the US may resort to further escalation in relation to Canada, including increasing tariffs and taking other trade measures.

He noted that US President Donald Trump has a whole arsenal of tools that can be used in the dispute with Canada.

The US response is expected to follow soon.

Earlier, the Canadian Ministry of Finance announced that it would introduce tariffs of at 15%, 25% and 50% on a number of US goods.

According to the announcement, the retaliatory tariffs cover almost $20 billion worth of US goods. The measures apply to cars and motorcycles, household appliances, agricultural equipment, electrical appliances, paper and cardboard. In addition, tariffs on steel, aluminum and their products have increased from 25% to 50%.

Last Saturday, US tariffs of 50% on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods came into effect. On Monday, Trump announced that from January 1, 2027, US tariffs on Canadian-made cars, trucks, auto parts and steel will be 50%.