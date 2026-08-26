Tehran: We have an agreement with Oman on zones of control in the Strait of Hormuz and sharing of profits

Iran and Oman have reached agreements on their respective zones of control in the Strait of Hormuz and sharing of profits from shipping through the key sea route, a spokesman for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, quoted by Iran's Tasnim news agency today, BTA reports.

The spokesman noted that the US opposed the talks between Iran and Oman, which is why they have been delayed, Reuters reports.

The foreign ministers of Oman and Iran discussed yesterday a framework agreement to establish a temporary corridor in the Strait of Hormuz and a mine-clearing operation in this strategic waterway for global trade, which is at the heart of the war in the Middle East, according to joint statement, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

“The two ministers discussed a phased framework that includes the establishment of a joint temporary navigation corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and an agreement to implement a joint mine clearance project in the strait“, said a press release issued by Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, adding that technical negotiations for a permanent solution would continue.

Omani's foreign minister arrived in Iran yesterday for talks with his Iranian counterpart on future arrangements for the strait, Reuters reported.