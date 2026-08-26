US President Donald Trump said in a television interview that "something could come out" of CIA Director John Ratcliffe's visit to Russia, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The US head of state made this statement in an interview for the "Glenn Beck Program" on "TheBlaze" television channel.

According to US media reports, Ratcliffe arrived in the Russian capital Moscow yesterday, where he spoke with Russian officials about the wars in Ukraine and Iran. Earlier, CBS announced that the CIA director was on a secret visit to the Russian capital.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe arrived in Moscow yesterday to hold "contact between the secret services", without meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

"There were contacts between the secret services, but no meeting with the Russian president took place," Peskov told journalists, including AFP, describing these contacts as "positive", but declining to comment on the topics they discussed. talks were held.

The spokesman pointed out that "it is still too early to say to what extent this will affect the process of bringing (Russian-American) relations out of the crisis they are in". No other contacts are planned for now, he confirmed.

Washington has not yet commented on John Ratcliffe's visit to Moscow - the first known since he headed the CIA last year.

According to data from the flight tracking site "Flytradar24" (Flightradar24), yesterday morning a US military plane took off from the Latvian capital Riga and later landed in the Russian capital, then returned in the evening.

The last known visit by a CIA director to Russia was that of William Burns - from November 2021, before the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.