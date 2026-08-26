A man carrying a guillotine in his pickup truck was arrested in Washington

A man was arrested in Washington after a life-size guillotine was found in the back of his pickup truck, police in the US capital said, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reports.

The vehicle was spotted yesterday afternoon in a no-parking zone, the Capitol Police, where the US Congress is located, said.

"The suspect - Philan Tam Duy Lee, of Julian, California, was arrested for carrying a dangerous weapon in view of the possession of the guillotine", law enforcement added.

Lee had left California for the capital, Washington, police said, specifying that investigators "they are checking the suspect's criminal record to learn more about the reasons why he arrived in Washington".

The pickup truck was parked near the Capitol building and the US Supreme Court, two institutions whose employees are currently on summer vacation, AFP notes.