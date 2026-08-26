US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that it was “time to teach Canada a lesson that it can't do this anymore“, just days after trade talks between the two neighbors collapsed, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“I had a deal that was pretty good, you know, pretty good“, Trump said on the show of conservative political commentator Glenn Beck.

“They don't have anything that we can't do without, okay? We can handle it. I mean, there are a few things that would make it a little more uncomfortable, but we can get them from somewhere else. "And it's time to teach Canada a lesson that it can't do this anymore," Trump concluded.

Trump imposed new 50% tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian imports on Saturday after talks between the two countries broke down.

Canada responded yesterday with retaliatory tariffs on annual imports from the United States also worth about $20 billion and announced measures to support businesses and workers.