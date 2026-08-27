At least one person was killed and 10 were injured when a car plowed into a group of pedestrians in the northwestern French region of Normandy, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

The incident occurred at around 10:15 p.m. near the train station in the city of Caen. The prefect of the Calvados department, David Clavier, said the car had deliberately plowed into the people. "There is one dead, seven people are in critical condition and three have minor injuries," Clavier added, who arrived at the scene of the incident.

According to a police source, the car plowed into a group of pedestrians after a fight. The driver managed to escape, but was later arrested in the town of Ouistreham, about 20 km from Cannes.

According to Clavier, the suspect was born in Russia and has not yet come into the sights of the intelligence services. He has registrations “only for traffic violations”, the prefect added.

An investigation has been launched into the case, and CCTV footage is currently being analyzed. The alleged perpetrator is 26 years old, the deputy prosecutor of Cannes specified.