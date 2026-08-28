Kremlin says: NATO reconnaissance drone spotted over Black Sea

A North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) RQ-4D “Phoenix“ reconnaissance drone has been spotted flying over international waters in the southern Black Sea.

It had previously taken off from Sigonella air base in Sicily, TASS reported.

The agency cited a source from the European air traffic control services.

According to the information, the NATO drone made several circles at an altitude of over 17 kilometers before returning to the base.

It did not enter the airspace of the coastal countries, with the exception of Bulgaria, which it crossed on its way to the Black Sea.