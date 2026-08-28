Last news in Fakti
Новини
World »
Kremlin says: NATO reconnaissance drone spotted over Black Sea

Kremlin says: NATO reconnaissance drone spotted over Black Sea

It did not enter the airspace of coastal states, except Bulgaria, which it crossed on its way to the Black Sea

Aug 28, 2026 04:21 44

Kremlin says: NATO reconnaissance drone spotted over Black Sea - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) RQ-4D “Phoenix“ reconnaissance drone has been spotted flying over international waters in the southern Black Sea.

It had previously taken off from Sigonella air base in Sicily, TASS reported.

The agency cited a source from the European air traffic control services.

According to the information, the NATO drone made several circles at an altitude of over 17 kilometers before returning to the base.

It did not enter the airspace of the coastal countries, with the exception of Bulgaria, which it crossed on its way to the Black Sea.


Bulgaria