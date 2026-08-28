Russia criticized the International Residual Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals for its refusal to grant medical release to former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic, whose death was announced today, reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and its successor organization of a lack of impartiality and political motives.

"The deliberate disregard for basic rules of impartiality and fair treatment of convicts in favor of political motives will forever remain engraved in the unenviable "legacy" of the international mechanism“, Moscow said.

Mladic, known as the "Butcher of Srebrenica", was serving a life sentence in The Hague for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes during the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It was previously reported that Mladic had died in prison.